Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $230.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.19 and its 200-day moving average is $216.08. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

