Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canfor Pulp Products Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$9.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.41 and a 52 week high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.