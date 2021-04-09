Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.96.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.