iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM opened at $222.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

