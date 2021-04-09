Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CUK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

