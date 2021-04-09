Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases Shares of 30,000 Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 272,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after buying an additional 257,019 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 501,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,949 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.85 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

