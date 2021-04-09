RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in RPM International were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in RPM International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in RPM International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

