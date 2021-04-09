Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Corteva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

