Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 21,957 Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.