Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.38 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 311,807 shares of company stock worth $31,801,560. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

