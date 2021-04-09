Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 10,301 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

FTXL opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $69.92.

