Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BATS:DIVB opened at $37.68 on Friday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86.

