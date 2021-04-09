Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 7,114 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $74.08.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

