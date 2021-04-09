XSGD (XSGD) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $31.26 million and $579,018.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00070129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.00295509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.45 or 0.00780701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,482.57 or 0.99808596 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.89 or 0.00723421 BTC.

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,479,140 coins and its circulating supply is 42,478,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

