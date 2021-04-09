TerraKRW Hits Market Capitalization of $54.15 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $54.15 million and $338,469.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00070129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.00295509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.45 or 0.00780701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,482.57 or 0.99808596 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.89 or 0.00723421 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 61,713,782,026 coins and its circulating supply is 61,713,052,917 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

