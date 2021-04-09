Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target at C$111.96

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$111.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Cormark raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

BMO stock opened at C$114.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.64. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$61.05 and a 1 year high of C$114.46.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

