Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $43.59 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.