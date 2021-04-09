Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

