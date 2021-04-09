Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $368,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $249.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.20. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $250.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

