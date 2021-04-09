Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $440,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,555.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 103,318 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $93.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.