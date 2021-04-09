Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $440,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,555.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 103,318 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

