Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1,793.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118,646 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Republic International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 666,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 383,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

