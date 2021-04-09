3,569 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PTC by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PTC by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $146.63 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.98 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Insiders sold a total of 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.