FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after buying an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.