FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,267 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after acquiring an additional 354,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after acquiring an additional 284,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

