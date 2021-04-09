Eaton Vance Management Purchases 53 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Repligen were worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Repligen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $204.16 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 248.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

