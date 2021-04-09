Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 558 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,203,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $209,035.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

