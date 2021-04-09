TheStreet Upgrades Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) to “C-“

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $267.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

