Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Loopring has a total market cap of $686.75 million and approximately $92.15 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00055425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00628983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,141,482 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

