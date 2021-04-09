Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CACI International Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $15.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.25.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CACI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.27.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $249.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.60. CACI International has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

