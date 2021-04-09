Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

