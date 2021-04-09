DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 165 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chemed were worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed stock opened at $461.58 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.86 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.87. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.13. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

