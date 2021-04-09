HM Payson & Co. Invests $153,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,021,000 after purchasing an additional 400,505 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,590,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

