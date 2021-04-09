HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,599,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.27.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $176.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.53. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $179.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

