HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,442 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 18,147 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $778,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.