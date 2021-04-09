Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00055425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00628983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00037839 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

