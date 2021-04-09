Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Get Nomura alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Nomura has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.