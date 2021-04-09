Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM):

4/7/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/1/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $155.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

