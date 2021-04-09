SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $34,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

