169 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,761,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $256.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.72. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $122.75 and a 52-week high of $258.59.

