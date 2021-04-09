SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

