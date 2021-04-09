Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 23.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter.

ENV stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.62 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

