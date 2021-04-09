Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider David P. Rosenbaum Sells 5,000 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ARDX opened at $7.86 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $775.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.
