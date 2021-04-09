Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider David P. Rosenbaum Sells 5,000 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARDX opened at $7.86 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $775.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.