Norges Bank Buys New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,906,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $177,600,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Northern Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Northern Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

