Norges Bank Invests $182.87 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,120,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after buying an additional 1,707,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,427,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 561,370 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE WMB opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

