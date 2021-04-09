Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,758 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 420.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

