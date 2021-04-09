Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.94-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-4.041 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion.Paychex also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.94-3.00 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Paychex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

