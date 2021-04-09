Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The company has a market cap of $34.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

