JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.44

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 6181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Get JFE alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter. JFE had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

JFE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.