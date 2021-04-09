$0.09 EPS Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Funko posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,671,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Funko by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

