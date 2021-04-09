Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.46

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

SVKEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

